RefreshOS 2.5 Launches with a Smoother, Smarter Desktop Experience
RefreshOS 2.5 is here, built on Debian 12.11 and designed to strike the perfect balance between simplicity and power. With a clean KDE Plasma desktop, a fast Calamares installer, and smart defaults for permissions and power, it's easy for both new and experienced users to get started right away.
This release adds expanded non-free firmware for better hardware support and refines the desktop with a custom theme and improved visuals. Staying true to its core, RefreshOS remains free of Snap and Flatpak, using only APT for software management. Essentials like LibreOffice, GIMP, and Brave Browser come pre-installed, offering a ready-to-go platform out of the box.
Download RefreshOS 2.5
RefreshOS 2.5 is a fast, clean, and modern Linux operating system built on the solid foundation of Debian 12.11. Designed to be the perfect middle ground between the complexity of pure Debian and the bloat of mainstream alternatives, RefreshOS delivers a powerful yet minimal desktop experience right out of the box. Installation is quick and beginner-friendly thanks to the Calamares graphical installer, making setup straightforward even for first-time Linux users.
With pre-tuned defaults for permissions, power settings, and user access, RefreshOS feels instantly familiar. Sudo is pre-configured, allowing administrative tasks right away without any extra setup. This release includes extended hardware support through expanded non-free firmware, improving compatibility with a wide range of Intel, AMD, Realtek, and other devices. The KDE Plasma desktop has been refined for speed, simplicity, and visual consistency, featuring a custom theme, improved splash screen, and a cleaner default user environment.
RefreshOS remains Snap- and Flatpak-free by design, maintaining a coherent and native Debian-based software ecosystem powered entirely by APT. Pre-installed essentials like LibreOffice, GIMP, and Brave Web Browser provide a complete platform for productivity and creativity from day one.