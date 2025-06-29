RefreshOS 2.5 Launches with a Smoother, Smarter Desktop Experience

RefreshOS 2.5 is a fast, clean, and modern Linux operating system built on the solid foundation of Debian 12.11. Designed to be the perfect middle ground between the complexity of pure Debian and the bloat of mainstream alternatives, RefreshOS delivers a powerful yet minimal desktop experience right out of the box. Installation is quick and beginner-friendly thanks to the Calamares graphical installer, making setup straightforward even for first-time Linux users.

With pre-tuned defaults for permissions, power settings, and user access, RefreshOS feels instantly familiar. Sudo is pre-configured, allowing administrative tasks right away without any extra setup. This release includes extended hardware support through expanded non-free firmware, improving compatibility with a wide range of Intel, AMD, Realtek, and other devices. The KDE Plasma desktop has been refined for speed, simplicity, and visual consistency, featuring a custom theme, improved splash screen, and a cleaner default user environment.

RefreshOS remains Snap- and Flatpak-free by design, maintaining a coherent and native Debian-based software ecosystem powered entirely by APT. Pre-installed essentials like LibreOffice, GIMP, and Brave Web Browser provide a complete platform for productivity and creativity from day one.