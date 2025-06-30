Orange Pi Nova Teased with Loongson 2K3000 as Loongson Expands Product Line

news

The 2025 Loongson Product Release and User Conference, held at the Zhongguancun International Innovation Center, also introduced Loongson’s new 3C6000 server CPUs and detailed its ongoing work to expand processor performance across desktop, server, industrial control, and AI applications. Loongson highlighted its strategy to maintain control of its own instruction set through the LoongArch architecture and to reduce reliance on foreign technology.

Companies at the event showcased a range of hardware based on Loongson chips, covering use cases such as servers, storage systems, industrial controllers, and security devices. Loongson’s roadmap includes further development of general-purpose CPUs, graphics processors, and AI-focused components, supported by an expanding Linux-based ecosystem.