Running a Pi-hole and Self-Hosting a Site

Have you heard the term "self-hosting" and thought, "That's not for me, I don't know how to manage networks and servers!" What if I told you self-hosting wasn't just for nerds and network engineers anymore? Here's why I think you should care about self-hosting.

In the Digital Age, Privacy Is Expected but Rarely Given

Let's face it, we use the internet for just about everything. We even use the internet for sensitive things, be that banking, sending sensitive data, or just storing our photos. With all of that, privacy is expected (and not an unreasonable request, either). However, privacy is rarely given by the companies that house all of that data, even if that means skirting the law to achieve what they want.