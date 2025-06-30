news
Running a Pi-hole and Self-Hosting a Site
HowTo Geek ☛ 7 Things I Wish I Knew Before Running a Pi-hole
If you're considering deploying Pi-hole like I did, don't be like me and learn only after the fact that some things will stop working. Let me help you out and show you what you should be prepared for.
As Pi-hole functions primarily as a content blocker, it's great at blocking access to certain domains. However, sometimes that blocked access can result in some services or websites not functioning properly.
HowTo Geek ☛ Self-Hosting Isn’t Just for Nerds Anymore—Here’s Why You Should Care
Have you heard the term "self-hosting" and thought, "That's not for me, I don't know how to manage networks and servers!" What if I told you self-hosting wasn't just for nerds and network engineers anymore? Here's why I think you should care about self-hosting.
In the Digital Age, Privacy Is Expected but Rarely Given
Let's face it, we use the internet for just about everything. We even use the internet for sensitive things, be that banking, sending sensitive data, or just storing our photos. With all of that, privacy is expected (and not an unreasonable request, either). However, privacy is rarely given by the companies that house all of that data, even if that means skirting the law to achieve what they want.
HowTo Geek ☛ Self-Hosting Gave Me the Digital Freedom I Wish I'd Found Sooner
Do you know what self-hosting is? If not, it’s when you take an online service and host yourself on your own computers. Not everyone knows about it, and I want to change that.
Self-hosting is something all should be aware of, because, in this digital age, it’s one of the few ways we can reclaim some of our digital sovereignty. Here’s why you should care about self-hosting.
Self-Hosting Is Something Anyone Can Do
In the past, self-hosting services at home required quite a bit of know-how and equipment. These days, you can self-host with an old laptop or Raspberry Pi and some AI assistance.
HowTo Geek ☛ How I Set Up a Website on My Raspberry Pi in One Weekend
Do you want to start your own website without paying someone else to host it? You’re in luck! It’s actually easy to host a website on a Raspberry Pi, and you can have your site up and running this weekend.
You Don’t Need the Latest Pi to Host Your Website
While you might think you need a Raspberry Pi 5 to run a website, you can actually get away with hosting things on a much older system.
Personally, I have a Pi 3B deployed in my network stack as a web host. While it’s definitely not the fastest out there, it did easily handle running my Ghost blog. However, a Pi 4 would likely be a better option as it does have a bit more horsepower to start things up quicker. Really, any generation of Raspberry Pi (outside the Zero line) is perfect for hosting a small website.