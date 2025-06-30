news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 30, 2025



Quoting: Switching From Desktop Linux To FreeBSD —

People have been talking about switching from Windows to Linux since the 1990s, but in the world of open-source operating systems, there is much more variety than just the hundreds of flavors of Linux-based operating systems today. Take FreeBSD, for example. In a recent [GNULectures] video, we get to see a user’s attempt to switch from desktop Linux to desktop FreeBSD.

The interesting thing here is that both are similar and yet very different, mainly owing to their very different histories, with FreeBSD being a direct derivative of the original UNIX and its BSD derivative. One of the most significant differences is probably that Linux is just a kernel, with (usually) the GNU/Hurd userland glued on top of it to create GNU/Linux. GNU and BSD userland are similar, and yet different, with varying levels of POSIX support. This effectively means that FreeBSD is a singular OS with rather nice documentation (the FreeBSD handbook).

The basic summary here is that FreeBSD is rather impressive and easy to set up for a desktop, especially if you use a customized version like GhostBSD. Despite Libreboot, laptop power management, OSB NVENC, printer, and WiFi issues, it was noted that none of these are uncommon with GNU/Linux either. Having a single package manager (pkg) for all of FreeBSD (and derivatives) simplifies things a lot. The bhyve hypervisor makes running VMs a snap. A robust ZFS filesystem is also a big plus.