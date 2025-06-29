news
Clonezilla / News: Stable Clonezilla live 3.2.2-15 Released
ENHANCEMENTS and CHANGES from 3.2.2-5
- The underlying GNU/Linux operating system was upgraded. This release is based on the Debian Sid repository (as of 2025/Jun/20).
- Linux kernel was updated to 6.12.32-1.
- Partclone was updated to 0.3.37.
- Added dhcpcd-base in Clonezilla live system since dhclient is deprecated. Ref: https://github.com/stevenshiau/clonezilla/issues/145
- Added krb5-user and libsasl2-modules-gssapi-mit in live packages list. Ref: https://sourceforge.net/p/clonezilla/discussion/Clonezilla_live/thread/4b496866b4
- Added ldap-utils in Clonezilla live system. Ref: https://sourceforge.net/p/clonezilla/discussion/Clonezilla_live/thread/7e01046d89
- Added archivemount and linux-cpupower in Clonezilla live system.
BUG FIXES
- An issue about restoring exfat file system should be fixed since Partclone was updated to 0.3.37. Ref: https://github.com/Thomas-Tsai/partclone/issues/272