Docker-CLI, Portainer, LXCs, VMs, and More

Are you tired of using your terminal to manage your Docker containers? I was, and that's when I found Portainer. It offers an easy-to-use interface for managing Docker containers. Plus, it even works in high-availability setups.

Why I Don't Want to Live in a Terminal

While I didn't start off with Docker-CLI (I started using Docker in Unraid), I've had my fair share of experience with it. I can appreciate the benefits of using a terminal, as it can be clutter-free, and the skills are generally transferable between operating systems. However, I find that it's just not nearly as fun or simple to manage my Docker containers in a terminal environment.