news
Docker-CLI, Portainer, LXCs, VMs, and More
-
HowTo Geek ☛ Why I Quit Docker-CLI and Switched to Portainer
Are you tired of using your terminal to manage your Docker containers? I was, and that's when I found Portainer. It offers an easy-to-use interface for managing Docker containers. Plus, it even works in high-availability setups.
Why I Don't Want to Live in a Terminal
While I didn't start off with Docker-CLI (I started using Docker in Unraid), I've had my fair share of experience with it. I can appreciate the benefits of using a terminal, as it can be clutter-free, and the skills are generally transferable between operating systems. However, I find that it's just not nearly as fun or simple to manage my Docker containers in a terminal environment.
-
XDA ☛ This Proxmox script makes updating my VMs and LXCs so much easier
From its compatibility with Ceph storage and a dedicated backup utility to native support for LXCs and ZFS pools, Proxmox has several advantages over its rivals. However, Proxmox’s massive community is its most underrated perk, as you’ll find plenty of third-party resources to help unleash the full potential of this virtualization platform.
-
XDA ☛ I use this tool to help manage my Proxmox server, and I can never go back
Compared to OmniOS and TrueNAS Scale, Proxmox has a fairly straightforward UI, and you can get accustomed to its quirks after reading its massive documentation. That said, Proxmox tends to hide certain advanced settings behind a barrage of menus, which can be annoying to navigate when you’re just starting out. Likewise, certain features can only be enabled after executing a stream of commands inside your PVE node’s Shell interface.