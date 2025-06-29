news
today's leftovers
Distributions and Operating Systems
Fedora Family / IBM
Kevin Fenzi: 2 days to datacenter move!
Just a day or two more until the big datacenter move! I'm hopeful that it will go pretty well, but you never know.
Early last week we were still deploying things in the new datacenter, and installing machines. I ran into all kinds of trouble installing our staging openshift cluster. Much of it around versions of images or installer binaries or kernels. Openshift seems fond of 'latest' as a version, but thats not really helpfull all the time. Especially when we wanted to install 4.18 instead of the just released 4.19. I did manage to finally fix all my mistakes and get it going in the end though.
We got our new ipa clusters setup and replicating from the old dc to new. We got new rabbitmq clusters (rhel9 instead of rhel8 and newer rabbitmq) setup and ready.
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Fedora Blames Lunduke for Saving Fedora
The proposal to drop 32 bit software support in Fedora GNU/Linux -- which would kill Fedora as a gaming system -- has been scrapped...
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Finance
Linuxiac ☛ Canonical, Maker of Ubuntu, Reports Revenue Growth in 2024, Reaching $292M [Ed: Profit just 18M
Open Source—especially Linux—isn’t what it used to be 30 years ago. Back then, it was mostly a niche for highly skilled tech enthusiasts. Today, it’s grown into a multi-billion-dollar industry that plays a major role in powering the world’s information infrastructure.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Mond ☛ I really like the Helix editor.
Here’s a demo of me using Helix to process a large JSON file. I’m extracting a list of all locations of resources deployed in 2025 with just a few keypresses. It’s not very hard. Pay special attention to the selection counter in the lower right corner.
Boiling Steam ☛ Skype Is Gone: The FOSS Alternative
Microsoft wants you to jump onto Teams, which is an even worse choice! Slow, clunky, full of bugs. And SLOW.
Most of you may be already using something else, but in case you are wondering where to go next, and you’d like to consider software that is likely not going away anytime soon, FOSS alternatives should be on the table.
There are many options, but I’m going to set a very specific set of criteria to meet for an application to be considered. Here goes: [...]
