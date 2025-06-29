today's leftovers

Just a day or two more until the big datacenter move! I'm hopeful that it will go pretty well, but you never know.

Early last week we were still deploying things in the new datacenter, and installing machines. I ran into all kinds of trouble installing our staging openshift cluster. Much of it around versions of images or installer binaries or kernels. Openshift seems fond of 'latest' as a version, but thats not really helpfull all the time. Especially when we wanted to install 4.18 instead of the just released 4.19. I did manage to finally fix all my mistakes and get it going in the end though.

We got our new ipa clusters setup and replicating from the old dc to new. We got new rabbitmq clusters (rhel9 instead of rhel8 and newer rabbitmq) setup and ready.