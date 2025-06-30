news
today's howtos
-
Alvaro Montoro ☛ Drawing a Koala with HTML and CSS
Live coding CSS Art: a cute(-ish) koala with a 3D clay feeling, drawn with HTML and CSS. Video at end of article.
-
Nicolas Fränkel ☛ Broadcast devices' name on the local network
With years, I accumulated devices on my local network, which in general run on Linux. I meticulously added them to my /etc/hosts/ file, so as not to remember their IP. Something puzzled me, though: my Synology NAS was readily available as nas.local on the network, without doing anything. I have close to zero skills in system administration, so here are my findings.
-
Darren Goossens ☛ Shutdown Linux computer through RDP — restart issues
So systemctl is probably using $0 (the command line argument that holds the name of the program itself) to then do the action and modify its behaviour to mimic the old pre-systemd shutdown, reboot, halt etc scripts. Is there a difference between: [...]
-
Alex Schroeder ☛ 2025-06-16 Ban autonomous systems
More people have been working on blocking whole ranges of IP numbers, since that catches hosting providers that give bots access to the whole range they control. The bots switch IP numbers all the time so a filter based on IP numbers won’t catch them. But if we can determine their autonomous system number (ASN), we can not only block an IP number range, we can block all the IP number rangers the ASN controls.
Now, since these hosting providers also host nice things like other fediverse instances, I don’t want to block them forever. I want to block them for 10min, and if they continue after a few of these shorter blocks, I want to block them for a week. Hopefully, their clients have ended their Internet slurping and things are back to normal. This is how fail2ban works, but only for individual IP numbers.
I want code that bridges this gap.
-
Dan Langille ☛ Steps for adding a new laptop
Now, you might ask, why am I setting this host up with a new host name, ssh-key, creds, etc. Go head ask. I’ll wait.
It’s because I’ll have both laptops running at the same time and I’m not a fan of sharing creds, even with myself. It also means that when the old laptop is disposed of, the items to change/delete from configurations is clearly distinct.
-
Brad Taunt ☛ Starlink, OpenWrt, and Eeros... Oh My!
I got my hands on a D-Link DIR-878 A1 Router (say that ten times fast…), which supports OpenWrt. If you’ve never heard of OpenWrt before you should check it out. It’s an incredible project and helps bring life into a lot of older embedded devices that have since lost support from their respective companies. Any projects that help reduce e-waste are good in my books!
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Hashicorp Vault on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Hashicorp Vault on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Managing secrets and sensitive data has become increasingly critical in today’s distributed computing environments. HashiCorp Vault stands as the industry-leading solution for secrets management, providing robust encryption, access control, and audit capabilities that modern organizations desperately need.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Caddy on Fedora 42
Modern web servers need to be fast, secure, and simple to configure. Caddy web server delivers all three qualities, making it an excellent choice for hosting websites, applications, and services on Fedora 42.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install XRDP on AlmaLinux 10
Remote desktop access has become essential for modern server management and administration. XRDP (X Remote Desktop Protocol) stands as the premier open-source solution for providing RDP server functionality on GNU/Linux systems, including AlmaLinux 10.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Ansible on Fedora 42
Automation has become essential in modern system administration, and Ansible stands out as one of the most powerful configuration management tools available today. When combined with Fedora 42’s robust platform capabilities, Ansible transforms complex infrastructure management into streamlined, automated workflows that save time and reduce human error.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Next.js on Fedora 42
Installing Next.js on Fedora 42 opens the door to modern web development with one of the most powerful React frameworks available today. Next.js combines server-side rendering, static site generation, and seamless API integration to create lightning-fast web applications.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Immich on Fedora 42
Immich stands as a powerful, self-hosted alternative to cloud photo services like Surveillance Giant Google Photos, allowing users to maintain complete control over their personal media collections. This comprehensive guide walks you through installing Immich on Fedora 42, configuring it properly, and maintaining your self-hosted photo management system for optimal performance and reliability.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Figma on openSUSE
Figma has revolutionized the design landscape as a powerful web-based collaborative design tool that enables teams to create, prototype, and collaborate seamlessly. While Figma primarily operates through web browsers, many GNU/Linux users, particularly those running openSUSE, prefer desktop applications for enhanced performance and improved workflow integration.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install JasperReports on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
JasperReports stands as one of the most powerful open-source reporting platforms available for Java-based applications today. This comprehensive reporting engine enables developers to create, distribute, and manage professional reports with dynamic content, charts, and interactive elements. Installing JasperReports on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS provides enterprises with a stable, secure foundation for their reporting infrastructure.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install KDE Plasma on AlmaLinux 10
The KDE Plasma desktop environment offers an exceptional alternative to the default GNOME interface on AlmaLinux systems. This comprehensive guide walks you through installing KDE Plasma on AlmaLinux, providing enterprise-grade desktop customization and enhanced productivity features.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kotlin on AlmaLinux 10
Installing Kotlin on AlmaLinux 10 opens up powerful development opportunities for modern application creation. Kotlin’s seamless Java interoperability and enterprise-grade stability make it an excellent choice for developers working on AlmaLinux systems. This comprehensive guide explores multiple installation methods, ensuring you can choose the approach that best fits your development environment and requirements.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install IntelliJ IDEA on AlmaLinux 10
AlmaLinux 10 has emerged as a powerful, enterprise-grade GNU/Linux distribution that provides developers with a stable foundation for software development. When combined with IntelliJ IDEA, one of the most sophisticated integrated development environments available, developers can create an exceptional coding environment for Java, Kotlin, and other JVM-based applications.
-
Eric Hameleers ☛ RFC: How to build my Wine package
I have a question for you – hence the “Request For Comment” in this post’s title. I have been compiling a Slackware package for the Wine emulator for a long time now. The 64bit wine package contains both the 64bit and the 32bit Wine binaries and libraries.