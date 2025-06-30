Review: AxOS 25.06 and 25.01, AlmaLinux OS 10.0

news

When I tried to run my new copy of AxOS the system locked up during the boot process. On the screen I was shown a report that the root filesystem was clean and then.... nothing. The screen remained empty apart from this message. No other status reports or login screen appeared.

It's difficult to imagine how my trial with AxOS could have gone any worse, short of the laptop catching on fire or my identity being stolen. Both snapshots provided unhelpful error messages when attempting to boot in Legacy BIOS mode. Only the older live snapshot worked properly when running in UEFI mode. The system installer was slow, buggy, and duplicates downloading the files we already have on the local ISO. And then, once I'd waded through all of that, the end result was an operating system which wouldn't even boot.

Putting aside AxOS as a waste of time, I decided to turn my sight to a something I had been wondering about for a few weeks....