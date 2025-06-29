news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 29, 2025



Quoting: Floating Mini Panel GNOME Shell Extension - OMG! Ubuntu —

When activated, Mini Floating Panel only displays the clock/date applet and the Quick Settings menu, alongside with a grab handle button that lets you move the mini panel to your preferred location on screen.

You won’t see any other extensions icons, tray indicators or other applets in the floating panel. Rather like a media player mini-mode, it’s ‘essentials’ only.

Click the grab handle to open the applications picker & workspaces overview. From there, the regular full-width top bar is shown, giving you access any other applets, add-ons or tray icons you need (without needing to toggle out of mini panel mode).

As it shows ‘always on top’. the mini panel may get in the way of something else on screen at times. You don’t need to exit mini panel mode or move the panel to access them: right-click the handle to hide the mini panel for 5 seconds.