news
Programming Leftovers
Undeadly ☛ Game of Trees 0.115 released
Version 0.115 of Game of Trees has been released (and the port updated): [...]
R / R-Script
Dr Jonathan Carroll ☛ Counting Digits Quickly -
When things run slower than we’d like in R we tend to reach for another, usually compiled, language, and move our code there. What if it “just happened”? What started out as a silly exploration of how to count digits ended up with a race to see which language does it fastest. Maybe some surprises here for some, maybe some bad implementations on my part - let’s find out.
Julia Language Blog Aggregator ☛ Counting Digits Quickly | juliabloggers.com
{quickr} “transpiles” R code which means it takes R code converts the syntax into Fortran syntax using the same variables and equivalent functions where available. The idea being that when R isn’t working fast enough for you, instead of re-writing your function in something like C++ (via {Rcpp}) it can automatically write a Fortran version of your code and compile that into a highly performant function which can be called with the same arguments. Faster running code with no additional effort – sounds great!
Python
Adnan Siddiqi ☛ Generating Buy/Sell Signals with Moving Averages Using pandas-ta | Adnan's Random bytes
Moving averages are primarily used to identify trend direction and generate buy/sell signals when prices cross above or below the average line. They’re important because they filter out market noise and provide clear, objective reference points for making trading decisions and managing risk.
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
University of Toronto ☛ A new little shell script to improve my desktop environment
The actual version I now use wound up slightly more complicated, and I call it 'thenshell'. What it does (as suggested by the name) is to run something and then after the thing either exits or is Ctrl-C'd, it runs a shell. This is pointless in normal circumstances but becomes very relevant if you use this as the command for a terminal window to run instead of your shell, as in 'xterm -e thenshell '.
Golang
Redowan Delowar ☛ Flags for discoverable test config in Go
I like to rely on Go’s standard tooling so that integration and snapshot tests can live right beside ordinary unit tests. Because I usually run these heavier tests in testcontainers, I don’t always want them running while I’m iterating on a feature or chasing a bug. So I need to enable them in an optional manner.
Krzysztof Kowalczyk ☛ Go is 80/20 language
Go is the most hated programming language. Compared to other languages, it provides 80% of utility with 20% of complexity. The hate comes from people who want 81% of utility, or 85% or 97%. As Rob Pike said, no one denies that 87% of utility provides more utility than 80%. The problem is that additional 7% of utility requires 36% more work.
