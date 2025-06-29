news
QLog - amateur radio logbook - LinuxLinks
QLog is an Amateur Radio logging application. It is based on the Qt framework and uses SQLite as its database backend.
QLog aims to be as simple as possible, but to provide everything the operator expects from the log to be. This log is not currently focused on contests.
This is free and open source software.
ShashChess is a free UCI chess engine - LinuxLinks
ShashChess is a free UCI chess engine derived from Stockfish family chess engines. For the evaluation function, it uses the collaboration between Leela Chess Zero and Stockfish,
The goal is to apply Alexander Shashin theory exposed on the following book Best Play: A New Method For Discovering The Strongest Move to improve
HopToDesk - remote desktop tool - LinuxLinks
HopToDesk is a remote desktop tool allowing users to share their screen, transfer files, and allow remote control access to their computers and devices using end-to-end encryption.
Security and privacy is a priority at HopToDesk. All traffic between users, including chats, file transfers, and screen sharing is end-to-end encrypted. This means HopToDesk does not have the ability to see users screens, files, or any information shared between partners during a remote session. Other remote desktop products do not offer end-to-end encryption and frequently send background data to the remote desktop provider’s servers, allowing them to detect commercial use and prevent the application from running again. This is not possible with HopToDesk.
This is free and open source software.