PipeWire 1.4.6 is here to fix bugs that could crash the filter-chain and ALSA plugin, improve latency reporting in module-combine-stream, improve save activation/deactivation of the filter-graph in module-filter-chain to avoid crashes, and fix a refcount issue in the device provider.

Coming almost a month after GStreamer 1.26.2, the GStreamer 1.26.3 release adds a new speech synthesis element around ElevenLabs API, adds new thread-sharing 1:N inter source and sink elements, as well as a ts-rtpdtmfsrc, and adds support for BT.2100 PQ and 1:4:5:3 calorimetry to the Video4Linux capture source.

Dolphin is the default Kubuntu file manager application. Blue folder icon, positioned beside launcher button on the panel, run fast, simple by default and powerful when needed, that's Dolphin. Just like what we have discussed at the previous episode, Discover Application Store, we will also explain Dolphin in details with screenshots and further references. We hope this helps every Kubuntu users. Now let's start reading!

FriendlyElec has released the NanoPi R3S LTS, an updated version of its compact single-board network platform based on the Rockchip RK3566. This revision introduces key hardware changes, including HDMI 2.0 video output, a repositioned USB 3.0 Type-A port, and a more refined peripheral layout, while retaining dual gigabit Ethernet and broad software support.

GPD has shared early information about the MicroPC 2 on Indiegogo, describing it as an updated version of its ultra-compact computer for mobile technical tasks and on-site troubleshooting. The device measures about 171 × 110 × 23.5 mm and includes a full physical keyboard along with a screen that can rotate and flip for tablet-style use.

openKylin Presented Kaiming Format at LAS 2025!

The Linux Application Summit (LAS) 2025, a global event dedicated to the development of the Linux application ecosystem, was recently held in Albania. As a premier platform for collaboration among developers, designers, and open-source community leaders, LAS aims to accelerate the full lifecycle of Linux applications - from development and packaging to distribution and user experience.

At the summit, Shuoqi Yu, maintainer of the Kaiming SIG in the openKylin community, delivered a keynote titled "Technical Exploration of the Kaiming Package Format in openKylin." The talk provided an in-depth overview of the Kaiming format’s technical architecture and open-source implementation practices, drawing attention from developers and ecosystem partners worldwide.

