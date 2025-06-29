news
openKylin Presented Kaiming Format at LAS 2025!
The Linux Application Summit (LAS) 2025, a global event dedicated to the development of the Linux application ecosystem, was recently held in Albania. As a premier platform for collaboration among developers, designers, and open-source community leaders, LAS aims to accelerate the full lifecycle of Linux applications - from development and packaging to distribution and user experience.
At the summit, Shuoqi Yu, maintainer of the Kaiming SIG in the openKylin community, delivered a keynote titled "Technical Exploration of the Kaiming Package Format in openKylin." The talk provided an in-depth overview of the Kaiming format’s technical architecture and open-source implementation practices, drawing attention from developers and ecosystem partners worldwide.