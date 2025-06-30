This essay presents a list of reflections on my attempts to create a simple workflow for building front-end applications using vanilla JavaScript. I first discuss what it was like to code when I first started programming and the things that I enjoyed about it. Then I walk through several approaches I tried in the pursuit of simplicity and also share the problems I ran into meanwhile. Later, I show how we can make use of libraries such as Hyperscript and Snabbdom to resolve those issues without giving up on our simplicity ideals.

I don’t aim to convince anyone to adopt the workflows presented in this essay but simply to share my experience with others who might share the same concerns about simplicity.