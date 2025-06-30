Hardware: Espressif, 3D Printing, and Firefox Phones

Firefox is a free and open source web browser—the largest one that isn't tied to a corporation. Yet there was a briefly a time when Firefox was also a smartphone operating system. Firefox OS ultimately didn't take the world by storm, but why?

What Was Firefox OS?

It's almost funny to think about now, but over a decade ago, the Apple and Google smartphone duopoly was already a problem, and various competitors hoped they could compete. Firefox OS was one of them.

Like Android, many of these alternatives were based on Linux. In addition to Mozilla's Firefox OS, there was Ubuntu Phone from Canonical and Sailfish OS from Jolla. Each of these came to market within a few years of each other, with Firefox OS launching in 2013. Each carried the torch for Linux users, as it became increasingly clear that despite having an open foundation, most of the Android software people actually used would be increasingly locked down.

Firefox OS was built around the same web technologies that went into the browser and powered the web itself. The Linux kernel was the base. On top of that sat the Firefox and Gecko browser engines. Apps were to be built using existing open standards and programming languages, such as JavaScript and HTML.