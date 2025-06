news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 29, 2025



Quoting: Linux Phones, the New HDMI, and More: Weekly Roundup —

The Fairphone is very unique in the Android ecosystem. A phone that goes against most widely established conventions and goes out of its way to be more modular and repairable. Now, the Fairphone 6 is here, and it's better than ever. Continue reading...