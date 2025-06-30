Applications: Free Software Alternatives, VirtualBox 7.2.0 Beta 2, and OBS Studio 31.0.4 Hotfix

Are you curious about why someone would ditch all the popular mainstream apps in favor of less familiar options? Is there something to gain by making this transition? Well, currently, my app repertoire primarily consists of open source apps, and here's why I made the switch!

I've used closed-source software for most of my life. The first computer I ever used was running Windows XP, which I used to access Microsoft Office, the Adobe Creative Suite, and all the other popular proprietary stuff. However, around a decade ago, I got my first taste of desktop Linux and, ever since, I have been slowly transitioning to open source alternatives. Here's everything that I find useful, charming, and advantageous about open source apps.