Applications: Free Software Alternatives, VirtualBox 7.2.0 Beta 2, and OBS Studio 31.0.4 Hotfix
HowTo Geek ☛ 5 Reasons I'm Switching My Software to Open Source Alternatives
Are you curious about why someone would ditch all the popular mainstream apps in favor of less familiar options? Is there something to gain by making this transition? Well, currently, my app repertoire primarily consists of open source apps, and here's why I made the switch!
I've used closed-source software for most of my life. The first computer I ever used was running Windows XP, which I used to access Microsoft Office, the Adobe Creative Suite, and all the other popular proprietary stuff. However, around a decade ago, I got my first taste of desktop Linux and, ever since, I have been slowly transitioning to open source alternatives. Here's everything that I find useful, charming, and advantageous about open source apps.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ VirtualBox 7.2.0 Beta 2 is out with Improved backdoored Windows Arm Guest Support
VirtualBox 7.2.0, the next major release of Oracle’s virtualization software, is now in second beta testing stage. VBox 7.2.0 Beta 1 redesigned its UI with vertical menu options in left, allowing to navigate between Machines, Extensions, Media, Network, Cloud, Resources, as well as Home to get started.
Linuxiac ☛ OBS Studio 31.0.4 Hotfix Squashes Cross-Platform Crashes and Freezes
OBS Studio 31.0.4 fixes crashes related to media sources with no video size and improves stability for macOS 13 and GNU/Linux users.