Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.16 Release Candidate
Two weeks have passed since the release of Linux kernel 6.15, which means that Linux 6.16’s merge window is now closed, and the time has come to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) development versions, which will be published every Sunday until the final release in about two months from today.
Some of the highlights of the upcoming Linux 6.16 kernel series include a new systemd service to run cpupower, lots of changes for the bcachefs file system, Intel Auto Counter Reload (ACR) support, Intel APX support, a new HD-audio control bound via ACPI for NVIDIA, and support for NVIDIA Hopper/Blackwell GPUs to nouveau.