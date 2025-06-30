news
today's leftovers
Distributions and Operating Systems
Distro Watch ☛ DistroWatch.com: Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD.
[...] Have you tried copying Flatpak bundles across separate computers? Let us know which method you used in this week's Opinion Poll. [...]
Open Hardware/Modding
Kev Quirk ☛ Out With Old Tech, In With the New
Swapped my MacBook for a Framework 13, iPhone for Pixel, left Fosstodon, joined Micro.blog, and canned Kagi & YouTube. Less noise, more life. Here's how it's going...
Linux Gizmos ☛ GPD MicroPC 2 with Intel N250 Brings Multi-Port Connectivity to Ultra-Mobile Design
GPD has shared early information about the MicroPC 2 on Indiegogo, describing it as an updated version of its ultra-compact computer for mobile technical tasks and on-site troubleshooting. The device measures about 171 × 110 × 23.5 mm and includes a full physical keyboard along with a screen that can rotate and flip for tablet-style use.
