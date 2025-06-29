news
EXTON OpSuS Tumbleweed LXQt 2.2.0-1.1 64 bit UEFI Linux Live System with Refracta Snapshot – Build 250621
XTON OpSuS Tumbleweed is based on openSUSE Tumbleweed, which is a rolling distribution. I.e. no need for new installations. Just run the command sudo zypper dup and you will always get the latest stable packages/kernels. The ISO file is of 1850mb. This LXQt version will thus run very fast from a DVD or a USB stick. Even faster from RAM if you have at least about 4GB RAM. You can (of course) run EXTON OpSuS in VirtualBox/VMware directly from the ISO file.