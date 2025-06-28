news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 28, 2025



Quoting: This Week in Plasma: inertial scrolling, RDP clipboard syncing, and more session restore - KDE Blogs —

Every week we cover the highlights of what’s happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover, System Monitor, and more.

This week we not only continued polishing up Plasma 6.4 in response to feedback (thanks to everyone who submitted bug reports and wrote nice emails to us), but we also started work on bigger improvements to Plasma 6.5.

Probably the biggest one is the next piece of the Wayland session restore puzzle clicking into place: David Edmundson has implemented support for the xx-session-management-v1 Wayland session restore protocol in Qt 6.10! This means that software built on top of Qt 6.10 (for example, Plasma and KDE apps) will be able to start implementing the protocol themselves. Once they do, then finally real session restore will work on Wayland. We're not all the way there yet, but we keep on working to get closer all the time!

But that’s not it! We’ve got a whole lot more, too…