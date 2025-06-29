original
Microsoft Will Collapse in July
July is nearly here and there is a strong response to the Microsoft folks (who strangled women and had done even worse things) who pick on us for pointing that out [1, 2]. Nothing goes well for them and they know it.
As the sister site noted today, there will be lots of Microsoft layoffs very soon. It'll be vastly bigger than what the media is going to tell. Microsoft is already preparing or briefing its favourite media "operatives", telling them what to say and how to say it in order to shield the MSFT shares.
When Microsoft isn't doing well - to the point of up to 30,000 layoffs in one year - it means that many people, businesses and governments are adopting Free software (and in the process canceling Microsoft contracts). █