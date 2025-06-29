FriendlyElec has released the NanoPi R3S LTS, an updated version of its compact single-board network platform based on the Rockchip RK3566. This revision introduces key hardware changes, including HDMI 2.0 video output, a repositioned USB 3.0 Type-A port, and a more refined peripheral layout, while retaining dual gigabit Ethernet and broad software support.

GPD has shared early information about the MicroPC 2 on Indiegogo, describing it as an updated version of its ultra-compact computer for mobile technical tasks and on-site troubleshooting. The device measures about 171 × 110 × 23.5 mm and includes a full physical keyboard along with a screen that can rotate and flip for tablet-style use.

PipeWire 1.4.6 is here to fix bugs that could crash the filter-chain and ALSA plugin, improve latency reporting in module-combine-stream, improve save activation/deactivation of the filter-graph in module-filter-chain to avoid crashes, and fix a refcount issue in the device provider.

Coming almost a month after GStreamer 1.26.2, the GStreamer 1.26.3 release adds a new speech synthesis element around ElevenLabs API, adds new thread-sharing 1:N inter source and sink elements, as well as a ts-rtpdtmfsrc, and adds support for BT.2100 PQ and 1:4:5:3 calorimetry to the Video4Linux capture source.

Dolphin is the default Kubuntu file manager application. Blue folder icon, positioned beside launcher button on the panel, run fast, simple by default and powerful when needed, that's Dolphin. Just like what we have discussed at the previous episode, Discover Application Store, we will also explain Dolphin in details with screenshots and further references. We hope this helps every Kubuntu users. Now let's start reading!

Microsoft Will Collapse in July

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 29, 2025,

updated Jun 29, 2025



July is nearly here and there is a strong response to the Microsoft folks (who strangled women and had done even worse things) who pick on us for pointing that out [1, 2]. Nothing goes well for them and they know it.

As the sister site noted today, there will be lots of Microsoft layoffs very soon. It'll be vastly bigger than what the media is going to tell. Microsoft is already preparing or briefing its favourite media "operatives", telling them what to say and how to say it in order to shield the MSFT shares.

When Microsoft isn't doing well - to the point of up to 30,000 layoffs in one year - it means that many people, businesses and governments are adopting Free software (and in the process canceling Microsoft contracts). █