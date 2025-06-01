news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 01, 2025



Quoting: April/May in KDE Itinerary —

The past two months since the last update have been busy again around KDE Itinerary, with additional train and bus trip editing capabilities, a new departures view, OpenRailwayMap integration and a ton of new features in Transitous.

Lengthening train and bus trips

Changing the departure and arrival of train or bus trips so far only allowed to shorten the trip, that is board later or alight earlier. That limitation was caused by not having information about the full run of a train or bus, so we didn’t know what possible stops existed before the original departure or after the original arrival.

That has changed now for some public transport backends at least, and it’s thus also possible to change to an earlier departure stop or a later arrival stop.