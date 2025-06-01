news
Free and Open Source Software
Compress is text compression for generating keyboard expansions - LinuxLinks
Compress is a tool for automatically creating typing shortcuts from a corpus of your own writing.
The software parses a corpus of text and suggest what shortcuts you should use to save the most letters while typing. It then generates config files for Autokey, a Linux program that implements keyboard shortcuts.
This is free and open source software.
Supermodel emulates Sega's Model 3 arcade platform - LinuxLinks
The aim of the Supermodel project is to develop an emulator that is both accurate and playable. As with virtually all arcade hardware, no public documentation for the Model 3 platform exists. What is known so far has been painstakingly reverse engineered from scratch. There is still plenty left to figure out and the emphasis at this early phase of development is toward accuracy rather than speed and usability.
Supermodel is in a very early “alpha” stage of development, meaning it lacks many planned features. It does not yet have a user-friendly graphical interface, game compatibility remains low, and all CPUs are emulated using straightforward (and slow) interpretation rather than fast just-in-time translation.
This is free and open source software which runs under Linux, macOS, and Windows.
espansoGUI is a GUI for espanso - LinuxLinks
espansoGUI is a GUI for espanso created with Rust and Iced.
espanso is a text expander, software that detects when you type a specific keyword and replaces it with something else.
This is free and open source software.
Writernote takes notes in an intelligent way - LinuxLinks
Writernote allows you to take notes in an intelligent way, you can record audio as you write, and listen to it again seeing what you have written for every second of the audio. The application also has many other features
This is free and open source software.
slimzsh is a small, usable configuration for Zsh - LinuxLinks
slimzsh is a small, usable configuration for Zsh. It enables all the awesomeness of Zsh with a small and tidy config.
This is free and open source software.