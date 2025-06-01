news
Slackware-Based PorteuX 2.1 Is One of the First Distros to Ship with Linux 6.15
Coming two months after PorteuX 2.0, the PorteuX 2.1 release is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.15 kernel series and ships with NTFS3 as the default driver for handling NTFS filesystems instead of NTFS-3G. The devs warn that all symlinks stored on NTFS partitions will need to be regenerated.
PorteuX 2.1 also adds zstd and lz4 support to kernel zram, improves the display of system information in the Openbox context menu, adds global volume key support to the LXDE edition, optimizes the Elementary icons in MATE and Xfce editions, and adds AMF headers to enable FFmpeg hardware encoding for AMD GPUs.