news
GNU/Linux, BSD, and Free Software Leftovers
UNIX/GNU/Linux
-
Audiocasts/Shows
-
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ Self-Hosted Location Tracking | LINUX Unplugged 614
We test-drive a self-hosted alternative to Surveillance Giant Google Location History. Plus, we cover the week's GNU/Linux news highlights, then spill the beans on our upcoming TUI challenge.
-
-
Applications
-
Peter Czanik: syslog-ng 4.8.2 is now available
Finally, a new syslog-ng release! As you can see from its version number, this is a bug fix release. It took a bit longer than expected, as we wanted to release it in sync with syslog-ng PE, the commercial variant of syslog-ng. 4.8.2 serves not just as the foundation of the new syslog-ng PE release, but also provides fixes to 4.8.1, which is included in major GNU/Linux distributions. This update ensures that all our recent bug fixes reach the majority of our users.
-
-
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
-
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
-
Tellico 4.1.2 Released
Tellico 4.1.2 is available, with a few fixes.
-
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
BSD
-
DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ Lazy Reading for 2025/05/11
Oddball link collection. Best dishwasher ever but it gets better. Open Source Commercial Synthesisers You Will Love. Well, I like the form factor. windows experience goes to 11. Linked for my own benefit. Introducing an OpenBSD LLDP daemon and Introducing bpflogd(8). OpenBSD is sort of becoming a SDR, which I don’t mean negatively.
-
-
PCLinuxOS
-
PCLOS Official ☛ PCLinuxOS Recent Updates
-
-
Debian Family
-
Sergio Durigan Junior: Debian Bug Squashing Party Brazil 2025
With the trixie release approaching, I had the idea back in April to organize a bug squashing party with the Debian Brasil community. I believe the outcome was very positive, and we were able to tackle and fix quite a number of release-critical bugs. This is a brief report of what we did.
-
-
-
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
University of Toronto ☛ How and why typical (SaaS) pricing is too high for university departments
One thing I've seen repeatedly is that companies that sell SaaS or SaaS like things and offer educational pricing (because they want to sell to universities too) are setting (initial) educational pricing that is in practice much too high. Today I'm going to work through a schematic example to explain what I mean. All of this is based on how it works in Canadian and I believe US universities; other university systems may be somewhat different.
-
Simon Willison ☛ SQLite triggers | Simon Willison’s TILs
I wrote a Python script, triggers.py, to help me understand what data is available to SQLite triggers for which operations.
SQLite triggers are documented here. The key triggers are before and after for insert, update and delete. I have not explored instead of triggers yet, since those only apply to SQL views.
-
-
Education
-
Bryan Cantrill ☛ RIP USENIX ATC | The Observation Deck
USENIX made the decision this week to discontinue its flagship Annual Technical Conference. When USENIX was started in 1975 — before the Internet, really — conferences were the fastest vector for practitioners to formally share their ideas, and USENIX ATC flourished. Speaking for myself, I came up lionizing ATC: I was an undergraduate in the early 1990s, and programs like the USENIX Summer 1994 conference felt like Renaissance-era Florence for systems practitioners.
-
-
GNU Projects
-
GNU ☛ GNU Guix: Migrating to Codeberg
The Guix project will be migrating all its repositories along with bug tracking and patch tracking to Codeberg within a month. This decision is the result of a collective consensus-building process that lasted several months. This post shows the upcoming milestones in that migration and discusses what it will change for people using Guix and for contributors.
Context
For those who haven’t heard about it, Codeberg is a source code collaboration platform. It is run by Codeberg e.V.,
-
-