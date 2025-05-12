news
Fedora and Red Hat People on RHEL, PHP, and Vim
-
Kevin Fenzi: First full week of May infra bits 2025
This week was a lot of heads down playing with firmware settings and doing some benchmarking on new hardware. Also, the usual fires and meetings and such.
Spent a fair bit of time this week configuring and looking at the new servers we have in our new datacenter. We only have management access to them, but I still (somewhat painfully) installed a few with RHEL9 to do some testing and benchmarking.
-
Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: ⚙️ PHP version 8.3.21 and 8.4.7
RPMs of PHP version 8.4.7 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora â‰¥ 40 and Enterprise Linux â‰¥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...).
RPMs of PHP version 8.3.21 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora â‰¥ 40 and Enterprise Linux â‰¥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...).
-
Adam Young: vim windows
I tend to want to work with three windows side by side. Two have the code I am working with, often production code on the left, test code on the right. The third window is the output from running commands to test the code.
I recently have decide to go all-in on vim, and it is progressing nicely. Thank you the Jake Worth for inspiring this. In Vim, the meta key for for doing windows operations is Ctrl-W. Here are a few commands I have gathered up from the internet.