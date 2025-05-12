Fedora and Red Hat People on RHEL, PHP, and Vim

SiFive and Kinara have announced a new partnership to offer developers direct access to the SiFive Intelligence X280 RISC-V vector processor through a compact USB-based enablement board. The HiFive Xara X280 board, based on Kinara’s Ara-2 processor, is designed to allow early-stage evaluation and development of RISC-V vector software, particularly for AI and machine learning workloads.

Raspberry Pi has officially ended the beta phase of Raspberry Pi Connect, its remote access platform for connecting to Raspberry Pi devices from anywhere. With the release of version 2.5, the service now includes major updates to connection management, significantly reducing data usage and improving responsiveness.

Milk-V has unveiled the Jupiter NX, a compact system-on-module built around the SpacemIT K1/M1 octa-core processor based on the RISC-V architecture. Designed as a drop-in alternative to the Jetson Nano, it offers broad compatibility with existing Nano baseboards, along with high performance and versatile connectivity options.

The RA4M1-Zero is a compact development board based on Renesas’ 32-bit RA4M1 MCU. Running at 48 MHz with a built-in FPU, it features firmware encryption, secure boot, and a castellated design for easy integration into custom hardware.

Coming a month after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 193, which introduced post-quantum cryptography support for IPsec tunnels, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 194 release is powered by a newer kernel from the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS series, namely Linux 6.12.23, which brings various security and stability fixes.

Shotcut 25.05 is here almost two and a half months after the Shotcut 25.03 release to introduce a new Alpha Strobe video filter, adjustable track headers width to the timeline, an item count to the playlist, a new ‘Add Generator’ option to the Timeline toolbar, and a new File > Rereun Filter Analysis function.

Flatpak 1.16.1 brings various enhancements like the ability to allow a child account to update existing apps by default when using parental controls to ensure that security and bugfix updates can be installed. This change can be overridden by setting polkit policy rules for the org.freedesktop.Flatpak.override-parental-controls-update action.