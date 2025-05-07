news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 07, 2025



Quoting: BleachBit 5.0 System Cleaning Utility Released with Major Upgrades —

BleachBit, a free and open-source cross-platform system cleaning utility designed to help users reclaim disk space and protect their privacy, has just released a new major version, 5.0.

Users will appreciate the newly added display‑language option in “Preferences,” which allows quick switching between supported languages without delving into configuration files. In addition, standard keyboard shortcuts such as “Ctrl+Q” and “Ctrl+W” now close the application, while update notifications have been tempered to be less intrusive.