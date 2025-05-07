news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 07, 2025



Quoting: PeerTube Mobile App v1 Is Out —

PeerTube, a decentralized video hosting platform developed as an alternative to centralized ones like YouTube, finally released its long‑anticipated mobile app version 1.0 four months after its initial debut.

PeerTube mobile app 1.0 finally lets you sign in to an existing PeerTube account—no longer are you limited to the device‑tied local profile. Better yet, you can link multiple PeerTube accounts and pick your favorite as the default.

From there, everything you expect—subscriptions, playlists, viewing history, and more—syncs neatly into the mobile interface, giving you live access to your personalized video ecosystem.