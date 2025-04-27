Malbian is a Linux distribution for malware analysis and reverse engineering

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 27, 2025



Malbian Linux is a Debian-based Linux distribution aimed towards Malware Analysis and Reverse Engineering. It’s in an alpha stage of development.

The distribution runs with custom scripts that would display information in a Tmux-session. What information? Useful information like Internet Connectivity, LAN IP Address, Target IP Address or Domain, VPN Connection status and Host connectivity status. The Xfce ISO consists of an Xfce Desktop Environment to provide a familiar user interface shipped with some general tools for Analyzing malware samples and simple system utilities in order to make the system more reliable and usable.