Free and Open Source Software

Zalmotek RA6M1, RA8M1, and RZ/A3UL Feather SoMs Target High-Performance Embedded Applications

Zalmotek expands its Feather System on Module portfolio with high-performance options designed for advanced embedded systems. These modules are based on Renesas processors and follow the Feather form factor, enabling flexibility for robotics, industrial control, and edge computing applications.

NUCLEO-WBA65RI Brings Bluetooth LE, Thread, and Zephyr RTOS to STM32 Nucleo-64 Platform

The NUCLEO-WBA65RI is a wireless STM32 Nucleo-64 development board built around the STM32WBA65RIV7 microcontroller. It combines the MB2130 MCU RF board with the MB1801 mezzanine board to support Bluetooth LE and IEEE 802.15.4-based protocols such as Thread, Matter, and Zigbee.

Beetle RP2350 is a $4.90 Mini Development Board for Embedded Projects

The Beetle RP2350 is a coin-sized development board designed for space-constrained embedded projects. Despite its compact 25 × 20.5 mm footprint, it offers a wide range of hardware features and low power consumption, enabling its use in portable devices such as retro computers, game consoles, lighting controllers, and electronic badges.

Zalmotek RA0E1, RA2E1, and RA4M1 Feather SoMs for Energy-Efficient Embedded Development

The RA0E1 Feather SoM is designed for ultra-low-power use cases. It features an Arm Cortex-M23 CPU core operating at up to 32 MHz with 64 KB of Flash memory. Its minimal power draw makes it suitable for battery-powered systems that require extended uptime. Standard Feather features are included, such as analog/digital GPIOs, I2C, SPI, UART, a LiPo battery connector, and USB Type-C for both power and programming.

Download Fedora 42 Full Editions (Workstation, Server, IoT Included)

COSMIC Alpha 7 Desktop Adds Pinned Workspaces, New Accessibility Features

COSMIC Alpha 7 is here to improve workspaces by allowing users to move them by clicking and dragging, reorder them on the current display, or move them across displays. It also introduces a new feature that lets you pin workspaces, which lets you have a persistent or fixed number of workspaces opened at all times.

Rebase Tool

 
 



Releases: Auto-CPUFreq 2.6.0, Boatswain 5.0, syslog-ng 4.8.2

  
OpenMandriva Lx 6.0 Released with Linux 6.14, KDE Plasma 6.3, and Server Edition

  
Incus 6.12 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released

  
Kubernetes v1.33 and Kiwi TCMS 14.2

  
COSMIC Alpha 7 Desktop Adds Pinned Workspaces, New Accessibility Features

  
[GNOME's] The Elephant in the Room

  
Android Leftovers

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Malbian is a Linux distribution for malware analysis and reverse engineering

  
today's leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Today in Techrights

  
The Linux Link Tech Show and New Videos on GNU/Linux

  
today's leftovers

  
KDE and GNOME: Fonts, Skrooge, and libfoundry

  
New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients and Godot 4.5 dev 3 Released

  
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Linux Kernel and BSD Leftovers

  
PhotoPrism Release and Linux Handbook Software News

  
today's howtos

  
Android Leftovers

  
Ubuntu 24.04 Now Available for OrangePi's New RISC-V SBC

  
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 194 is available for testing

  
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Neptune is a Linux distribution built upon Debian Stable

  
Murena & /e/OS 2025: another leap towards Usable Privacy for All

  
This Week in Plasma: multiple major Wayland and UI features

  
This Week in GNOME: #197 XML Parsing

  
today's leftovers

  
FSF Events IRC and Pittsburgh, GNU Taler News

  
Rocky Linux and Fedora Leftovers

  
Open Hardware and Linux Devices

  
Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.4, Linux 6.12.25, Linux 6.6.88, and Linux 6.1.135

  
Security and Linux Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Games: Dune, Lost For Swords, and More

  
After Three Years, AlmaLinux Is Having an Election

  
Today in Techrights

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Web Browsers/Web Servers Stories

  
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: 3D Printing, ESP32, and More

  
What It Takes to Be PostgreSQL Compatible and PostgreSQL Anonymizer 2.1 Released

  
today's howtos

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
IBM Problems and Red Hat Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

  
Games: Frostrail, Discord CEO Leaves, and More

  
Security Leftovers

  
GStreamer 1.26.1 Improves dav1d AV1 Decoder, Matroska v4 Support in Muxer

  
Lilbits: Snapdragon X Chromebooks, Pixel 7a battery swelling, and a Liberux NEXX Linux phone progress update

  
Powerful Mini-PCs Provide Efficient Replacement for Desktop Computers

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Today in Techrights

  
Lenovo Cuts the Windows Tax and offers Cheaper Laptops with Linux Pre-installed

  
Lenovo is doing something that many aren't