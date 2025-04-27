news
Free and Open Source Software
Git Interactive Rebase Tool - terminal-based sequence editor for interactive rebase - LinuxLinks
Git Interactive Rebase Tool is a native cross-platform full-featured terminal-based sequence editor for interactive rebase in Git.
This is free and open source software.
SatIntel is a OSINT tool for satellite reconnaissance - LinuxLinks
SatIntel is a OSINT tool for satellite reconnaissance made with Golang. The tool can extract satellite telemetry, receive orbital predictions, and parse TLEs.
This is free and open source software.
Otter is a self-hosted bookmark manager - LinuxLinks
Otter is a self-hosted bookmark manager made with Next.js and Supabase with Mastodon integration.
This is free and open source software.
Doris is a modern data warehouse for real-time analytics - LinuxLinks
Apache Doris has a wide user base. It has been used in production environments of over 4000 companies worldwide, including giants such as TikTok, Baidu, Cisco, Tencent, and NetEase. It is also widely used across industries from finance, retailing, and telecommunications to energy, manufacturing, medical care, etc.
This is free and open source software.
telert - alerts for your terminal - LinuxLinks
telert is a lightweight utility that sends notifications to Telegram, Teams, Slack, plays audio alerts, or shows desktop notifications when your terminal commands or Python code completes.
It’s suited for long-running tasks, remote servers, CI pipelines, or monitoring critical code.
This is free and open source software.