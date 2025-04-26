news
Releases: Auto-CPUFreq 2.6.0, Boatswain 5.0, syslog-ng 4.8.2
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Auto-CPUFreq Released 2.6.0 with TUI & BlueTooth Toggle
Auto-CPUFreq, automatic CPU speed & power optimizer, released version 2.6.0 with some new features and many bug-fixes. For those who don’t know about auto-cpufreq, it is a free open-source GNU/Linux app, which can monitor and automatically manage CPU speed according to battery state, CPU usage, temperature, and system load.
-
Georges Basile Stavracas Neto ☛ Georges Basile Stavracas Neto: Boatswain 5.0
After more than an year after, Boatswain 5.0 is finally out. It took me a long time to push it to the finish line, but I’m relatively happy with how it turned out, and it brings some nice features.
Let’s take a quick look at what’s new in this release!
[...]
Finally, I’d like to thank my Ko-Fi and YouTube supporters for all the patience and for enabling me to do this work. The fundraiser campaign last year was a massive success, and I’m happy to see the all this progress! You all are awesome and I truly appreciate the support.
Keep an eye on this space as there may be more good news in the near future!
-
Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ A call for testing the upcoming syslog-ng releases
While no dates are set to stone yet, we expect a couple of syslog-ng releases in the near future. As version 4.8.1 is used in major GNU/Linux distributions and has a couple of known bugs, we will release 4.8.2 to address those. However, we are also working on 4.9.0, which will bring many changes.