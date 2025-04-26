Releases: Auto-CPUFreq 2.6.0, Boatswain 5.0, syslog-ng 4.8.2

After more than an year after, Boatswain 5.0 is finally out. It took me a long time to push it to the finish line, but I’m relatively happy with how it turned out, and it brings some nice features.

Let’s take a quick look at what’s new in this release!

[...]

Finally, I’d like to thank my Ko-Fi and YouTube supporters for all the patience and for enabling me to do this work. The fundraiser campaign last year was a massive success, and I’m happy to see the all this progress! You all are awesome and I truly appreciate the support.

Keep an eye on this space as there may be more good news in the near future!