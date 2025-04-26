GStreamer 1.26.1 is here with a bunch of improvements for the dav1d AV1 decoder by adding RGB support and fixing renegotiation and buffer pool handling, Matroska v4 support in the muxer, the awstranslate and speechmatics plugins, and MP4 demuxer uncompressed video handling.

COSMIC Alpha 7 is here to improve workspaces by allowing users to move them by clicking and dragging, reorder them on the current display, or move them across displays. It also introduces a new feature that lets you pin workspaces, which lets you have a persistent or fixed number of workspaces opened at all times.

Zalmotek expands its Feather System on Module portfolio with high-performance options designed for advanced embedded systems. These modules are based on Renesas processors and follow the Feather form factor, enabling flexibility for robotics, industrial control, and edge computing applications.

The NUCLEO-WBA65RI is a wireless STM32 Nucleo-64 development board built around the STM32WBA65RIV7 microcontroller. It combines the MB2130 MCU RF board with the MB1801 mezzanine board to support Bluetooth LE and IEEE 802.15.4-based protocols such as Thread, Matter, and Zigbee.

The Beetle RP2350 is a coin-sized development board designed for space-constrained embedded projects. Despite its compact 25 × 20.5 mm footprint, it offers a wide range of hardware features and low power consumption, enabling its use in portable devices such as retro computers, game consoles, lighting controllers, and electronic badges.