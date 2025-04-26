news
today's howtos
How to enable third party repos in Fedora 42
Those already familiar with Fedora GNU/Linux know that out of the box, non-free software are not installed. So in Fedora 42, as with all previous Fedora releases, proprietary software, like NVIDIA drivers and the Steam game app, are only available via third party repos.
Linux Handbook ☛ Using Docker Compose with Host Network Configuration
Learn how and when you can use the host network configuration with Docker Compose in this tutorial.
How to Automatically Restart Failed Services in GNU/Linux Using systemd
Learn how to configure systemd to automatically restart failed services in GNU/Linux with step-by-step instructions for high availability servers.
How to Automatically Restart Failed Services in GNU/Linux Using Monit
Learn how to install and configure Monit to automatically restart failed services in GNU/Linux with step-by-step instructions for high availability servers.
Own HowTo ☛ How to disable Etag Header on Apache
In this tutorial, you will learn how to disable the Etag header on Apache server.
Etag header can be disabled on Apache by editing .htaccess file.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install and use dstat on Linux
dstat is a tool that allows you to display stats about your system resources.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install jq JSON processor on Linux
jq is an open source tool that allows you to sort and format JSON data.
With jq you can pretty print JSON on your terminal, easily.However, not only as jq can also be used to format a JSON output from another tool.