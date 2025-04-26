New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients and Godot 4.5 dev 3 Released

Between 2025-04-16 and 2025-04-23 there were 48 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 552 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 8.7 % of total released titles. This week, the new adventure game called Old Skies that explores alternate realities based on your choices has been very well received: But there’s a lot more that’s worth a look: [...]