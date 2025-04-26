news
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Performance and Scale Engineering
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: 2025 Fedora Datacenter move update
In January this year, we let the community know that we were going to be moving datacenters ( see https://communityblog.fedoraproject.org/fedora-datacenter-move-later-this-year-2025-version/ ). Some things have changed a little, so here’s some updates on the progress of this move and some more detailed plans.
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Fedora Elections Nominations Period Now Open!
Now that we are enjoying Fedora GNU/Linux 42, it’s time to hold an election…or four! The nominations period is now open for some seats across some of the Fedora Governance groups. Read on for more information.
-
Jiri Eischmann: Hiring for Flatpak Automation
The desktop team in Red Bait has another open position. We’re looking for someone to work on Flatpak automation, for someone who enjoys working on infrastructure. Although the job description states 2+ years of experience, it’s suitable for juniors.
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra and RelEng Update – Week 17
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. We provide you both infographic and text version of the weekly report. If you just want to quickly look at what we did, just look at the infographic. If you are interested in more in depth details look below the infographic.