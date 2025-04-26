news
KDE and GNOME: Fonts, Skrooge, and libfoundry
KDE
Going in depth on Font Metrics.
After tackling fonts and opentype features thoroughly, I decided to continue on with taking care of font metrics. This covered font size, line height, baseline alignment and shift, as well as text underlines and carets.
Skrooge 25.4.0 released
The Skrooge Team announces the release 25.4.0 version of its popular Personal Finances Manager based on KDE Frameworks.
GNOME Desktop/GTK
GNOME ☛ Christian Hergert: Manuals on libfoundry
I finally got around this past week to getting Manuals ported to libfoundry.
That was something I wanted to do early so that I can rapidly get away from 3 versions of the documentation engine and Flatpak SDK management code. Currently it existed in Manuals, Builder, and Foundry, and soon we’ll get it to just Foundry.
