posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 20, 2025



Quoting: Be Free to Have Multiple Clocks – Kai Uwe's Blog —

For Plasma Mobile, however, we needed not only a simple clock display but also an alarm clock that could schedule proper system wake ups. Additionally, for travelers a world clock would be nice, and why not have a simple timer and stopwatch as well. That’s KClock, a sexy little Kirigami-based clock app.

While the app that has been a part of KDE Gear since 2023 worked well on any form factor thanks to Kirigami, our convergent UI framework, there were a few desktop-specific features that I was missing and that I now added.