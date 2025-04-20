Banana Pi has introduced the BPI-RV2, an open-source gateway platform developed in collaboration with Siflower. The board is based on the SF21H8898 SoC, a quad-core RISC-V processor designed for industrial and enterprise networking applications such as routers, access points, and control gateways.

The Minichord is a compact, chord-focused musical instrument developed by Benjamin Poilve through a co-creation effort with Seeed Studio. Designed for musicians of all skill levels, it combines a tactile chord selection system with a responsive touch interface and MIDI output capabilities. With fully open-source firmware and hardware design, the device encourages community-driven modification and customization.

The Atomic DTU LoRaWAN Base is a compact, programmable unit for low-power, long-range IoT communication. Based on the STM32WLE5CC chip, it supports LoRaWAN Class A, B, and C modes and comes in US915, EU868, and CN470 variants to meet regional frequency standards.

The Radxa Dual 2.5G Router HAT adds high-speed networking and NVMe storage expansion to single-board computers like the Raspberry Pi 5 and Radxa ROCK series, using a single PCIe connection in a compact form factor.

The April 18th update of DietPi v9.12 introduces new software options including the fish shell and Amiberry v7/Amiberry-Lite, while also expanding compatibility and resolving various issues. This release focuses on improving usability, editor flexibility, and hardware support across platforms.

news

Linux Kernel 6.13 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.14

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 20, 2025



Released on January 19th, 2025, Linux kernel 6.13 introduced new features like lazy preemption support, user-space shadow stack support for AArch64 via Guarded Control Stack (GCS), support for running Linux in protected virtual machines, support for 6-node sub-NUMA clustering on Intel, split-lock detection support for AMD CPUs, as well as PMU support for Intel ArrowLake-H CPUs and Intel Panther Lake processors.

Since Linux kernel 6.13 is not a long-term support (LTS) branch, it has reached end of life with the 6.13.12 release published today by renowned Linux kernel developer Greg Kroah-Hartman, who marked the Linux 6.13 branch as EOL (End of Life) on the kernel.org website, urging users to move to the latest Linux 6.14 kernel series as soon as possible.

Read on