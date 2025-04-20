news
Linux Kernel 6.13 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.14
Released on January 19th, 2025, Linux kernel 6.13 introduced new features like lazy preemption support, user-space shadow stack support for AArch64 via Guarded Control Stack (GCS), support for running Linux in protected virtual machines, support for 6-node sub-NUMA clustering on Intel, split-lock detection support for AMD CPUs, as well as PMU support for Intel ArrowLake-H CPUs and Intel Panther Lake processors.
Since Linux kernel 6.13 is not a long-term support (LTS) branch, it has reached end of life with the 6.13.12 release published today by renowned Linux kernel developer Greg Kroah-Hartman, who marked the Linux 6.13 branch as EOL (End of Life) on the kernel.org website, urging users to move to the latest Linux 6.14 kernel series as soon as possible.