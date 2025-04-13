news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2025-04-06 [Older] Linux Weekly Roundup #319
Applications
The Register UK ☛ Pidgin is back, so let's talk about why a local chat client matters
In the 2020s you might be forgiven for having forgotten that such a thing as a native chat client exists, but a handful still do and they're still useful. One of these is Pidgin, the artist formerly known as GAIM.
It is still around and still works with a surprising number of protocols – and after the current, second alpha version, Pidgin 3 itself will soon arrive. The thing is, it has been coming for a long time now – the project has been underway for about 16 years.
Project lead Gary Kramlich announced the new version last November. This was followed by a first preview release, numbered 2.90 on the first day of 2025. At the start of this month, the second preview release appeared, with a preliminary version number of 2.91.
Games
Microsoft and Sony Experiment With AI Gaming While Industry Layoffs Hit Developers
The operators of two of the world’s largest game ecosystems, Microsoft and Sony, are now at the frontier of the burgeoning AI gaming movement. Yet amid ongoing experiments with language model-powered characters and automatically generated graphics, game developers are experiencing wave after wave of layoffs.
Distributions and Operating Systems
New Releases
Distribution Release: Pardus 23.4
Pardus 23.4 is a minor version release. To observe the changes made, it is sufficient to keep your Pardus 23 system up-to-date.
Updates will come as notifications to your existing Pardus 23 system. You can update your system using the Pardus Update application.
Fedora Family / IBM
