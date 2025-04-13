Every time I install Ubuntu, whether it's a fresh setup or an upgrade—I follow a checklist of tweaks I immediately apply. It's a set of changes I always make to ensure the system feels comfortable, familiar, and efficient for me.

Before digging in, let me be clear: this isn't a "You Must Do This" list. While these settings work perfectly for my workflow, your preferences may vary. Maybe you'll get some inspiration, or maybe you'll disagree entirely—and that's totally fine! Linux, especially Ubuntu, is all about making it your own.