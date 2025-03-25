posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 25, 2025



Quoting: 5 Linux terminal apps better than your default - and they're all free | ZDNET —

Back in my early days of Linux, the terminal was a necessity. Now, the GUIs are so advanced, user-friendly, and powerful, that you could go your entire Linux career and never touch a terminal window.

But when you do need to dive into those commands, you'll want a terminal app that's better than the stock default your distribution most likely uses.