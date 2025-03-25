5 ways I use regex in Linux (and why they're so essential)
Quoting: 5 ways I use regex in Linux (and why they're so essential) | ZDNET —
Quick: If you shout "regular expressions" in a crowd of Linux users, what happens?
Answer: Everyone will tell you the right way to use them, and every answer will be different.
Regular expressions -- often called regex -- are sequences of characters that define a search pattern in text. That makes them sound like a one-trick pony, but you'd be surprised at how useful these things are.
Regular expressions can be used for partner matching, text processing, data validation, and much more.