It is time to Better Know what is perhaps the Ruby-iest of Ruby things, a feature that didn’t even have an official name for several years, despite being critical to Ruby’s Object-Oriented semantics. (It only just now occurs to me that there was no official name in English, I wonder what the Japanese name for it was…).

Yes, it’s the singleton class.

Which isn’t really a singleton. Or really a class. It is the “grape-nuts cereal” of Ruby features.

The singleton class has been known by other unofficial names over the years. It’s been called a “metaclass” although technically it is not a metaclass, it has been called an “eigenclass”, a name I always favored because nobody knows what an eigenclass is, so whose to say whether it is one.

I went down a small rabbit hole on “eigenclass”. As far as I can tell, the term “eigenclass” is unique to Ruby, but I didn’t look that hard, maybe Matz picked it up from some obscure 60s language. I think it’s analogous to the math term “eigenvalue”, which Wikipedia says is a term in linear algebra. I may have known what that meant at some point, but I sure don’t know it any more. “Eigen” is a German word that is a cognate with the English word “own” (thanks Wikipedia) but not the sense of “own” that means “has possession of” – the sense that means “very own”, or “is characteristic of”, as in “my very own way of thinking” or “Chicago’s very own hot dog”. So an “eigenclass” is somehow a characteristic class.

Anyway, the lack of naming convention was super confusing, especially if you were trying to teach Ruby. Ruby 2.1 introduced a accessor method named singleton_method , and I think that was what settled the naming convention, to a general sigh of relief from the “people who write about Ruby” community.

Singleton classes are often taught as just an odd bit of syntax. Well, as three odd bits of syntax: [...]