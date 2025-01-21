VirtualBox 7.1.6 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 6.13

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 21, 2025



VirtualBox 7.1.6 comes more than three months after VirtualBox 7.1.4 to introduce initial support for the recently released Linux 6.13 kernel series, which means that you can now install VirtualBox on a GNU/Linux distribution that runs Linux kernel 6.13 or install distros powered by Linux kernel 6.13 inside a virtual machine.

Also for Linux users, VirtualBox 7.1.6 improves the Linux Guest Additions by introducing additional fixes for Linux kernel 6.12 in vboxvideo, adds initial support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6’s kernel for Linux hosts and guests, and adds more fixes for UBSAN-related warnings for Linux hosts and guests.

