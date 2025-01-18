PostgreSQL Picks: Logical replication, workshop, PostgreSQL JDBC 42.7.5

Postgres first implemented physical replication where it shipped bytes on disk from one database A to another database B. Database B would write those bytes right back to disk. But this physical replication limits you to replicating between Postgres instances running the same Postgres version and on the same CPU architecture (and likely other operating system settings like page size).

Logical replication replicates specific messages (e.g. insert, update, delete, truncate) over the network in a mostly stable format. This allows us to replicate data between databases running different Postgres versions. You can also filter rows or columns when replicating. Swanky!

The drawback is that, since logical replication is newer than physical replication, it is still maturing. You cannot yet, for example, get DDL changes over logical replication.

In any case, I have never set up basic logical replication in Postgres before so that's what I'm going to do in this post. :)