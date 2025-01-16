Today in Techrights
a href="/i/2025/01/trapped-in-fog.jpg">
Updated This Past Day
-
[Meme] Not About How Many Locks One Adds
Some people try to point their fingers in all the wrong directions now that a new patch is available for rsync
-
Total Lock-down Ambitions - Part I - DRM and TPM Need Not be the Future of Computing, There's Another Way
Who is being restricted? Us, the users.
-
New Upcoming Series About DRM and TPM
We'll do our best to name and explain some of the alternatives that are still available
-
More Microsoft Cuts and Layoffs (Microsoft Media Mole Jordan Novet Tries to Float "Hiring Freezes" Spin After the "Headcount" Spin Failed)
As one might expect...
New
-
If You See Many Microsoft Puff Pieces That All Say More or Less the Same, Consider the Possibility That Microsoft LLMs 'Wrote' Those
There are also many phantom fake 'reports' about Microsoft in relation to some "hey hi" (AI) things
-
[Meme] The Crybully
Crybullies shrug
-
IRC Logs Complete in Geminispace (Even in GemText Format!)
We still envision ourselves - a community of justice-seeking enthusiasts - as a multi-protocol platform, not just some ordinary Web site
-
It Was Only a Matter of Time
We're going to pursue justice
-
[Meme] "Well, He’s Dead So," Bill Gates Tells the Media (Which He Pays) About His Close Friend Jeffrey Epstein
Does the police in San Francisco cover up crimes instead of solving them?
-
The Rumour Was Right, Today is the Second Large Wave of Microsoft Layoffs in 2025
It has only been two weeks since the year began
-
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) Has Had a Good 2025 Already (Its "Year 40")
FSF will reach $400,000
-
Computer Users Aren't Zoo Animals
Animals don't belong inside cages in zoos, either
-
[Meme] His Existence is Proof It's Not Infeasible
We salute the FSF's original mission
-
Links 15/01/2025: Efforts to End Wars and 'Newsflation'
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 15/01/2025: Abandoning Windows for GNU/Linux, SIS Progress Update
Links for the day
-
Links 15/01/2025: Social Control Media Spreading Lies, TikTok Banned in 4 Days
Links for the day
-
Microsoft Breaks Linux Again
Does it even care? It's selling Windows.
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
IRC logs for Tuesday, January 14, 2025
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Wednesday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):