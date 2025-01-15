Important Day for Us

Some hours ago we received good news from the High Court Of Justice regarding the lawsuits we had filed in September [1, 2] and on Friday we plan to go out and celebrate. On Monday we'll do the same again.

Free software is generally about truth and justice (among other things). Rianne said back in May that truth would prevail, echoing similar sayings. Rianne and I have been the target of extreme abuse online. In my case, this abuse goes 13 years into the past and it was very persistent in recent years. We're going to pursue justice and full accountability for this. Truth and justice take time, but both are attainable. █