GNU/Linux and Programming
GNU/Linux
HowTo Geek ☛ The Best of Linux 2024: The 10 Most-Read Articles
The world of Linux is constantly evolving for the better. In 2024, you could log into a Linux desktop to get a unique and modern PC experience, or you could get back to the basics by taking hold of the terminal.
Instructionals/Technical
HowTo Geek ☛ APT vs Snap vs Flatpak: Ubuntu Package Managers Explained (and When to Use Each)
Confused about the different package managers on Ubuntu? Here’s a quick breakdown of apt, Snaps, and Flatpaks that explains how each works and what kind of advantages and disadvantages you can expect from each.
TechTarget ☛ How to use rsync and scp for data protection
The rsync and scp tools are available to Linux, macOS and Windows users. These two simple utilities have several use cases for disaster recovery and data protection.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Programming/Development
Python
HowTo Geek ☛ Why You Should Use Python as a Calculator (and How to Get Started)
A common joke among Python programmers is that the interactive mode works great as a desk calculator. Here are the reasons this is close to reality.
