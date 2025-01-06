Linux gaming on the rise

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 06, 2025



Valve's "Steam Survey" results for December 2024 indicate a notable upward trend for Linux gaming statistics.

The survey reflects a 0.29 per cent increase in market share for Linux, rising from 2.03 per cent in November to 2.29 per cent in December.

Among Linux gamers, SteamOS Holo stands out, accounting for approximately 36 per cent of all users. SteamOS Holo, the operating system of the Steam Deck, is gaining traction on other devices as well. A significant driver of this growth is the Steam Deck itself, which relies on a custom AMD SoC/APU. AMD's popularity with Linux gamers and enthusiasts is attributed to its open-source driver support, resulting in AMD CPU usage commanding a 73.6 per cent market share among Linux users.

