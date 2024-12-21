A systemd-sysupdate Plugin for GNOME Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 21, 2024



In late June 2024 I got asked to take over the work started by Jerry Wu creating a systemd-sysupdate plugin for Software. The goal was to allow Software to update sysupdate targets, such as base system images or system extension images, all while respecting the user’s preferences such as whether to download updates on metered connections. To do so, the plugin communicates with the systemd-sysupdated daemon via its org.freedesktop.sysupdate1 D-Bus interface.

I didn’t know many of the things required to complete this project and it’s been a lot to chew in one bite for me, hence how long it took to complete. I’m happy it’s finally done, but I’m certain it’s riddled with bugs despite my best efforts, and I’m not happy it’s a single gigantic C file. It needs to be split into modules, but that’s an effort for another time as getting it to work at all was a challenge already. I’m happy I learned a lot along the way. Thanks a lot to Codethink, to the GNOME Foundation, to the Sovereign Tech Agency and for sponsoring this work. Thanks a lot to Abderrahim Kitouni, Adrian Vovk, Philip Withnall and all the other persons who helped me complete this project. 🙂